H&M: Industry must join forces in circularity drive

Circularity is one of the most important tools we have to help mitigate the environmental crisis. Maximising the use and value of resources and making sure we are not creating waste, will be a solution to many of the issues we have in the fashion industry.

At H&M we have a clear strategy and direction to become fully circular and climate positive, and I believe that now, more than ever, it’s important that we continue with this work, and that we’re committed to the transition that is required. This is why we have signed the joint statement committing to building a circular economy. It gives us good momentum to join forces on the importance of transitioning to become circular, and it’s a responsibility that requires collaboration with both retailers and other organisations.

Circularity has been a crucial part of our business strategy within the H&M Group for quite a long time. For the last couple of years we have had a holistic approach to circularity, and we pair that up with lots of our goals, which include:

Materials

Cotton is the material we use the most and our goal is for all our cotton to be sourced in a more sustainable way by the end of 2020 (97% in 2019).

Taking a look into our whole materials portfolio, our goal is that by 2030 all our materials should be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way (57% in 2019).

Here you can find more information on our goals for cotton and other materials.

Packaging

We should reduce our packaging across the value chain by 25% by 2025, compared to 2018. All our packaging should be made from recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and it should be designed to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

We have a roadmap for packaging here.



Climate positive

Our ambition is to become climate neutral in our supply chain by 2030 and climate positive in our whole value chain by 2040.

H&M Group commits to reduce our own emissions by 40% by 2030, compared to 2017.

H&M Group commits to reduce the emissions from purchased raw materials, fabric production and garments by 59% per product by 2030, compared to 2017.

To increase sourcing of renewable electricity from 95% in 2017 to 100% by 2030.

You can find more about our climate strategy here.



For the past few years we have been working towards our goals and testing these strategies. New business models from the past year include:

H&M launched a rental service in our Sergels Torg store in central Stockholm.

H&M Group’s innovation department The Laboratory, Cos and the Chinese subscription rental company YCloset teamed up to test subscription rental in China.



The Laboratory and Cos have partnered up with The Renewal Workshop to make a “first of its kind” collection, consisting of former unsellable clothing that been mended and brought back to the assortment.

H&M Group’s The Laboratory collaborated with Weekday to make online shopping more sustainable, by using reusable packaging and on-demand manufacturing.

The coronavirus has more than ever showed that the current system isn’t working. If we were to convert to more circular ways, we would be more resilient going forward and less vulnerable in these times of crisis. I think it becomes even more important to stand strong in our commitment to circularity and to join forces with others to really push this and accelerate.

One of the major issues is the climate crisis that is happening as we speak and we need to take action now. With regards to circularly, we know we need the whole system to change and we need the right technology to enable that, we need innovation. So of course there are challenges in the solutions, but also challenges in the problems: the climate crisis, biodiversity and chemical pollution.

There are a lot of challenges in front of us, but I see circularity as a really good way of tackling them.