H&M pilots delivery by bike

H&M has announced it is trialling the delivery of orders by bicycle across 30 cities in the Netherlands.

The company has teamed up with packaging service Fietskoeriers, which picks up the parcels from the retailer’s warehouse using vehicles fuelled by biogas, a type of biofuel that is naturally produced from the decomposition of organic waste. It then delivers them by bicycle from local hubs.

The new service is a next-day delivery option, and is priced as regular next-day delivery.

H&M said its aim is “to become climate positive by 2040” and ”work to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than our value chain emits”.

“We are happy to see an increasing interest for sustainability among our customers and hope they will love this new climate-smart way of getting their fashion finds delivered to their homes”, said Pascal Brun, head of sustainability at H&M. “We look forward to evaluating this pilot project and to reveal new exciting projects when it comes to climate-smart transports.”