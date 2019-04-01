H&M to launch new DC in Milton Keynes

Swedish retailer H&M is to open a new distribution centre in Milton Keynes to service shoppers in the UK and Ireland.

The 785,765 sq ft logistics centre will service H&M stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as online customer orders from H&M, making it the retailer’s first omnichannel distribution centre.

Although the launch date is yet to be confirmed, around 800 new jobs will be created at the site.

Once the Milton Keynes site becomes operational, H&M will close its logistics centre at Wembley. All staff at the Wembley site have been offered a role at the new Milton Keynes centre.

Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK and Ireland said: “Our customers are increasingly choosing to shop with us in an omnichannel way, so we see this facility as a really important way for us to integrate our online and store operations so that we can meet our customer’s changing needs more effectively.”

Fay Rennocks, logistics manager for H&M UK and Ireland added: “We believe that the technological solutions in place at our new DC will reduce the need for our employees to engage in repetitive tasks, while enabling improvements for customer service. We’re pleased to be able to offer some exciting new roles in an area of ever-increasing importance within our business.”