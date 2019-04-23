H&M to list suppliers' names on all garments

Shoppers will be able to see details including suppliers’ names, production countries, factory names and addresses across all garments and the majority of H&M Home products.

The new transparency layer will be rolled out across H&M’s 47 online markets from today.

Customers shopping in store can access the same information by using the H&M app to scan price tags.

The retailer said sharing more details on where its products are made will make it easier for customers to make informed decisions.

“We’re opening ourselves up to scrutiny because that enables accountability and drives change,” Giorgina Waltier, sustainability manager for UK and Ireland (see box below) told Drapers.

In its last sustainability report published earlier this month, H&M revealed that more than half of all the materials it used in 2018 come from recycled or sustainable sources, up from 35% in the year before.