H&M trials clothing rental

H&M will be trialling an rental service in its Sergels Torg store in central Stockholm, when it reopens after a refurbishment.

It is the first H&M store where customers will have the opportunity to rent clothing, including bridal dresses. The store will offer members of H&M’s customer loyalty programme the possibility to rent selected skirts and dresses from its Conscious Exclusive collections. To further inspire customers to reuse and recycle, the store will also offer repair services.

Among the new introductions in the store is the H&M Beauty Bar by Dashl, where customers can book to get their hair, nails and make-up done from 7.30am on weekdays.

Customers will be able to use self-service checkouts for the first time.

“We are really excited to try out rentals for the first time and inspire our customers to look at fashion in a circular way,” said Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M. “Our Conscious Exclusive collections are made from sustainably sourced materials, so we feel they are perfect to kick off this trial with.”