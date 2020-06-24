H&M's new Conscious dress collection

H&M is launching a new summer dress collection as part of its Conscious range, as it continues on its journey to use only recycled and sustainably-sourced materials by 2030.

The majority of the dresses are made entirely from environmentally friendly fabrics. Where blends are used, at least 50% of each style is sustainably sourced.

Materials include organic cotton, Tencel or recycled polyester.

The Swedish retailer aims to use only recycled and sustainable materials throughout its collections by 2030.

It says half of its clothing already uses materials that are recycled, organic or sustainable, and as of 2020, all cotton is either recycled or sustainably sourced.

H&M Conscious dresses H&M aims for all materials it uses to be sustainably sourced by 2030

The collection includes bright, floral styles, eye catching pink shades and neutral black dresses, in a variety of shapes including voluminous cuts and puffed sleeves.

Dresses will be available from 25 June on its website and in selected stores. Retail prices range from £14.99 for a black mini dress to £49.99 for a sheer maxi dress.