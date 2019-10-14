Hotter names new CFO

Footwear firm Hotter has appointed Adam Griggs as its new chief financial officer.
He most recently held the same position at restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre from 2017 until August. Before that he was CFO at Splendid Hospitality Group.
Griggs is responsible for leading Hotter’s finance and IT teams, and will play a “key role in its commercial strategy and development across the UK and international markets”, said Hotter CEO Ian Watson.
