Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Hotter names new CFO

14 October 2019By

Full screenUntitled

Footwear firm Hotter has appointed Adam Griggs as its new chief financial officer. 

He most recently held the same position at restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre from 2017 until August. Before that he was CFO at Splendid Hospitality Group.

Griggs is responsible for leading Hotter’s finance and IT teams, and will play a “key role in its commercial strategy and development across the UK and international markets”, said Hotter CEO Ian Watson.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.