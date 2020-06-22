Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Hotter Shoes to launch CVA

22 June 2020

Full screenIn comfort: the brand has reintroduced stylish accents to its ranges

British footwear business Hotter Shoes intends to launch a company voluntary arrangement to cull its store portfolio from 61 shops to 15. 

The retailer will launch a CVA in the coming days after individual landlord discussions failed.

Hotter has also entered into redundancy consultations with “a number” of employees at its Skelmersdale head office. 

Neil Johnson, chairman of Hotter’s private equity owner, Electra, said: “The need for these actions has been intensified by the consequences of the past three months of lockdown. If successful, the proposed CVA will result in fewer stores, which will secure the future of a smaller, sustainable business and will save over 350 jobs.”

Hotter has been focusing on its digital and ecommerce offering under its new management team. Start-Rite’s Ian Watson joined as CEO in March last year and Claire Peal joined from Hobbs as chief product officer in October

Hotter was due to replatform its ecommerce site this month. 

