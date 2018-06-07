House of Fraser CVA revealed

This week we took the opportunity to celebrate the best that the footwear sector has to offer at the Drapers Footwear Awards. Held at Grosvenor House in London, the awards highlight achievements of footwear brands, businesses and individuals over the last 12 months.
Footwear supplier Stuart Lamb, Lifetime Achievement winner of the 2018 Drapers Footwear Awards, has evolved and adapted his business over the last five decades to remain successful in an ever-changing market.
