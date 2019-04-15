House of Fraser hits out at Debenhams

House of Fraser has taken a swipe at struggling rival department store Debenhams with a disparaging discount.

Customers can enter the code “Debs20” to receive 20% off selected products at House of Fraser until midnight tonight.

House of Fraser owner Mike Ashley had been embroiled in a long battle to take control of Debenhams before it entered administration last week.

Equity for all Debenhams’ shareholders, including Sports Direct, was wiped out by the department store’s collapse.

Debenhams rejected a last-minute £150m life line from Ashley, under which the Sports Direct boss would have become chief executive of the department store.

He has since called for the resignation of Debenhams’ administrators FTI Consulting, threatening legal action to remove the advisory firm because of a conflict of interests.