House of Fraser in Hull saved

The House of Fraser store in Hull has reportedly been saved from closure in a last-minute deal.
The store, in Ferensway, was due to close on 29 December but owner Mike Ashley has struck a deal with the landlord and Hull City Council to keep it open, Hull Daily Mail has reported.
Around 100 jobs have been saved.
Drapers has contacted Sports Direct for comment.
