Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

House of Fraser in Hull saved

24 December 2018By

Full screenHof ww

The House of Fraser store in Hull has reportedly been saved from closure in a last-minute deal. 

The store, in Ferensway, was due to close on 29 December but owner Mike Ashley has struck a deal with the landlord and Hull City Council to keep it open, Hull Daily Mail has reported.

Around 100 jobs have been saved. 

Drapers has contacted Sports Direct for comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.