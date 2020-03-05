House of Holland appoints administrators

House of Holland has appointed advisory firm KPMG as administrators as it seeks “additional investment” to continue trading.

Will Wright and Steve Absolom of KPMG’s restructuring practice were appointed as joint administrators on 4 March.

It comes after House of Holland founder and creative director Henry Holland announced he would step back from the business last week.

KPMG has now been appointed to seek additional investment for the label.

House of Holland employs seven staff, all of which have been retained to assist with the administration.

It will continue to trade online for the “weeks ahead”. Its wholesale partners will sell off any stock currently held.

KPMG’s Wright said: “House of Holland rose to prominence as a forward-thinking British label, with its signature slogan T-shirts and collaborations with a number of high street brands. However, with apparel experiencing the same difficult trading pressures as others across the UK retail market, the company needed to raise additional investment in order for it to continue.

“We will endeavour to trade the business via the House of Holland website in the weeks ahead, as we look to secure new investment and protect the future of the brand.”