How is Europe reopening its stores?

With non-essential retailers set to reopen from 15 June in England, find out how other European countries are easing restrictions.

England: All non-essential stores to reopen from 15 June provided they are ‘Covid-Secure’ in line with new guidelines, and that the threat of coronavirus continues to fall as expected.

Scotland: First minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a five-stage road map for exiting lockdown, all dependent on the country’s ability to control the virus. Small retail units will be allowed to open in phase 2 of the plan, with social distancing.

Larger retail units will not be able to open until phase 3 with social distancing in place.

In phase 4 all types of outlets will be open in line with public health advice although shopping local will still be encouraged.

Phases are based on a continued suppressing of the virus, but the government plans to move to Phase 1 on 28 May.

Wales: Wales is taking a traffic light approach to lifting lockdown, of which specific details are still being developed.

The guide for shops reopening is as follows:

Red: Include click and collect for non-essential retail

Amber: Shoppers will be able to access most non-essential retail with appropriate social distancing. Town centres and high streets will have adapted to facilitate shopping

Green: Shoppers will be able to access all retail and leisure facilities whilst taking reasonable precautions

The country is currently in the red phase of its plan. Dates for the move to amber have not yet been given.

Northern Ireland: The latest published report from the Northern Ireland Executive lists the reopening of non-food retailers (subject to safety measures) as step 2 in its five-step recovery plan. However, it gives no date for when different steps may take place.

Northern Ireland’s lockdown is currently extended to 28 May.

Republic of Ireland: Ireland is currently in Phase 1 of its reopening roadmap. From 8 June small retail outlets will likely be allowed to reopen where social distancing can be observed. All non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exits should be allowed to reopen from 29 June. Further easing of restrictions for high risk retail services is not likely to take place until 10 August.

Austria: Austria was one of the first countries in Europe to loosen lockdown restrictions on 7 April. The first stages included the opening of shops of up to 4,300 sq ft. Shopping centres and larger stores were allowed to open from 1 May.

France: Shops reopened in France from 11 May in line with strict social distancing measures. Masks are compulsory on public transport.

Germany: Stores of up to 8,600 sq ft were allowed to reopen from 27 April with customers wearing mandatory masks. All restrictions on shops were then lifted from 6 May.

Spain: Spain launched a four-phase plan to de-escalate its lockdown measures on 4 May and it will last eight weeks. The plans depend on the on-going progress across the Spanish regions with more rural areas such as the Balearic and Canary areas allowed to move faster than cities.

Small shops were allowed to reopen from 4 May with strict health measures in place.

Portugal: Small shops began to open in Portugal from 4 May. Shops in malls and larger stores are due to open on 1 June.

Italy: Shops were allowed to reopen from 18 May in Italy as part of a “calculated risk” to put the country back on its feet.

Greece: Around 75% of businesses previously limited by lockdown restrictions were open by 25 May. Remaining businesses will open in June in the fourth phase of the lockdown relaxation plan.