Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: How John Lewis ensures supply chain transparency

11 March 2020By

Full screenNadia youds and milly cunningham, john lewis

As part of its sustainability goals, department store John Lewis wanted to extend the first principle of its partnership model – the happiness of all members – beyond its employees to its supply chain. Milly Cunningham, senior sustainability manager, and Nadia Youds, social impact manager, at John Lewis, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 how they are doing this.

More from: Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: The decade of action

“Transparency is a precondition to sustainability,” said Cunningham. “In order to be sustainable, you need to understand your supply chain and prove your claims.”

However, John Lewis wanted to apply the principles of its partnership to this transparency, moving beyond an audit of a supplier and instead replacing it with a more in depth survey of their workers.

Last year, it launched the Better Jobs programme, offering suppliers a chance to survey their workers in a way that moved beyond typical audits to workers’ satisfaction. A total of 800 workers took part across 25 suppliers.

“Some suppliers were reticent,” said Youds. “We were asking them to be really open with how they do business – asking for figures around what they don’t normally share, and asking for feedback on how employees feel about their benefits packages

On the back of the research, they told the conference, one supplier was prompted to change their benefits package. They had previously offered childcare vouchers, but most of their workers were men without children.

“Just by understanding that, it allowed them to offer more flexibility and better rewards for the employee base,” said Youds.

However, she cautioned that one of the biggest questions they faced was whether they felt comfortable not auditing factories.

“The one thing that is holding retailers and brands back in this area is taking the leap not to audit and try something different,” said Youds. “But we’d rather try than not know the impact this new way could have on our supply chain.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • paula nickold's john lewis

    The factors behind Paula Nickolds' 'dramatic' exit

    10 January 2020

    The ambiguity surrounding outgoing John Lewis & Partners managing director Paula Nickolds’ decision to quit “reflects badly on the business”, the fashion industry has told Drapers.

  • Katharine stewart, primark

    Primark's masterclass in sustainability

    11 March 2020

    Ensuring collaboration rather than competition, knowing your supply chains and investing in the future will drive sustainability in the fast fashion market, Katharine Stewart, ethical trade and environmental sustainability director at Primark, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 today. 

  • Marks &amp; Spencer

    Retailers take a stance on 'dirty viscose'

    21 November 2019

    Retailers and brands including Matalan, Boohoo, Versace and Prada, have been called out in a new report for allegedly “failing to deliver on responsible sourcing” in their viscose supply chains.

  • john lewis and waitrose southampton store partners

    John Lewis launches experiential concept shop

    18 November 2019

    John Lewis and Waitrose are launching a consumer-centric concept shop at the partnership’s Southampton store, featuring a team of experts in cookery, gardening, beauty and gadgets.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.