How sustainability is changing the fashion economy

Drapers has collaborated with Raconteur on a new report, the Fashion Economy, published in The Times today.
There is a view that the fashion industry has marked its own homework for too long. More than ever before, decision-makers are being compelled to make their brands more ‘sustainable’, but what does ‘good’ actually look like when it comes it sustainability? The conversation needs to shift to whose responsibility it is to create accountability. From sustainable supply chains, to authentic influencer marketing and cultural barriers, businesses are navigating an entirely new terrain. The Fashion Economy special report, published in The Times, explores the consumer-driven trends facing the industry, and the ways businesses are adapting. The report also explores how businesses can digitally transform, in order to future-proof their supply chains in an unknown post-Brexit world.
Access the report for free here.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.