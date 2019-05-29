How sustainability is changing the fashion economy

There is a view that the fashion industry has marked its own homework for too long. More than ever before, decision-makers are being compelled to make their brands more ‘sustainable’, but what does ‘good’ actually look like when it comes it sustainability? The conversation needs to shift to whose responsibility it is to create accountability. From sustainable supply chains, to authentic influencer marketing and cultural barriers, businesses are navigating an entirely new terrain. The Fashion Economy special report, published in The Times, explores the consumer-driven trends facing the industry, and the ways businesses are adapting. The report also explores how businesses can digitally transform, in order to future-proof their supply chains in an unknown post-Brexit world.

