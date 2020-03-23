How to access government coronavirus support

In response to the immense economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government has announced unprecedented levels of business support in the past two weeks, including grants to cover wages, business rates holidays and cash grants.

Here, Drapers outlines the measures announced and how you can access them.

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme

What has been promised: The temporary scheme, launched today by the British Business Bank, offers support to businesses with a turnover of up to £45m in accessing bank lending and overdrafts. The government will provide lenders with a guarantee of 80% on each loan up to £5m in value.

How to access it: All major banks will offer the scheme, which launched today. You are advised to talk to your bank or finance provider as soon as possible to enable them to act quickly. Consider asking for a repayment holiday to help with cashflow should you have an existing loan with monthly repayments.

The full rules and list of accredited lenders is available on the British Business Bank website.

Covid-19 Corporate Financing Facility

What has been promised: The Bank of England will buy short-term debt – known as commercial paper – from larger companies to support larger businesses affected by a short-term funding squeeze. This is separate from the initial £330bn package of government guarantees announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

How to access it: The scheme has launched today, and you should discuss with your banks as a first port of call. Should your bank not issue commercial paper, UK Finance has provided list of banks that are able to assist. See the Bank of England’s advice page to asses your eligibility.

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

What has been promised: Business grants to cover 80% of salaries up to a cap of £2,500 a month for employees furloughed as a result of coronavirus’ effect on their company. Payments will be backdated to 1 March and submissions are open initially for at least three months to be further extended if necessary.

How to access it: You will need to designate affected employees as “furloughed workers”, and notify them of this change, before submitting information regarding these employees and their earnings to HMRC through a new online portal. Details of this are yet to be released, but Sunak promised that grants were to be fully paid before the end of April.

Business rates holiday

What has been promised: A 12-month business rates holiday to all retailers.

How to access it: No action needs to be taken. This will apply to your Next council tax bill in April 2020. Some local authorities may have to reissue your bill automatically to exclude the business rates charge. You can use the government business rates calculator to estimate the charge you will no longer have to pay.

Cash grants for small businesses

What has been promised: Cash grants of up to £25,000 per property via The Retail and Hospitality Grant Scheme. Businesses with a rateable value of under £15,000 will receive a £10,000 grant. Business with a rateable value between £15,001 and £51,000 will receive a grant of £25,000. Grants are available to eligible businesses on a per-property basis.

How to access it: Your local authority will write to you if you are eligible for this grant. All enquiries should be directed to the relevant local authority.

Deferment of VAT and income tax payments

What has been promised: For VAT, all UK businesses’ payments will be deferred from 20 March 2020 to 30 June 2020. Income Tax Self-Assessment payments due on 31 July 2020 will be deferred until 31 January 2021. All businesses and self-employed people in financial distress, with outstanding tax liabilities, may be eligible to receive support through HMRC’s Time To Pay service

How to access it: VAT and Income Tax deferrals are both automatic offers. If you have missed a tax payment or may miss your next payment because of Covid-19, call HMRC’s helpline: 0800 0159 559.

Sick pay support



What has been promised: Small and medium-sized businesses and employers will be able to reclaim Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) paid for sickness absence as a result of coronavirus. The refund will cover up to two weeks of SSP per eligible employee at businesses with fewer than 250 employees.

How to access it: A rebate scheme is currently being developed. Maintain records of staff absences and payments of SSP. Employees will not need to provide a GP note.

Insurance

What has been promised: Businesses with cover for pandemics and government-ordered shutdowns should be covered under the government advice issued.

How to access it: Contact your insurance provider.

This page will be updated regularly with government advice.