Asos, environmental behavioural change charity Hubbub, and London Waste and Recycling Board (LWRB) gave delegates at today’s Drapers Sustainable Fashion their top tips on forging the right NGO and brand partnerships.

“Know that you’re on the same side” – Simon Platts, responsible sourcing director, Asos

“It’s about honesty and knowledge.

“We’re both in different areas and trying to find a common goal to solve the issue – you have to have an open and transparent relationship to face difficult conversations, but know that you’re on the same side.

“We’ve had a real success in collaborating with Anti-Slavery International [to tackle modern slavery, with a focus on Mauritius]. We need to know that the NGO knew the detail on the ground then we were able to have those honest conversations about what is going on.

”Having the knowledge that an NGO brought helped us find solutions [such as developing an app for workers] to get a real understanding of what they are going to be facing into.”

“Put competitiveness aside for the greater good” – Trewin Restorick, CEO and founder, Hubbub

“The NGO sector is quite a broad beast, so it’s a bit like dating to find your right person.

“It’s important to us that businesses understand that, just because they are putting money into, it it still needs to be an equal relationship.

“The idea of a pre-nup would be brilliant in understanding where the parties’ strengths lie: who does what and how are the decisions made to get the best out of the relationships. But often this kind of understanding doesn’t happen between NGOs and businesses, because it can be seen as a donation or charitable support.

“In terms of communicating the message, the consumer is super-confused about what sustainability is and there is a deep reluctance from brands to put their head above the parapet. At some point you have to put the greater good above the brand through collaboration with other businesses – putting competitiveness aside for the greater good of the industry.”

“We’re looking for an organisation with a commitment to see something through” – Ali Moore, head of communications and behaviour change, LWARB

“If we find a business that genuinely wants to make a difference and investigate every step, then we would want to work with them. It’s as simple as that.

“Because we are a public sector organisation, there’s a perception that we’re funding to do whatever brands want us to do with them and that they can get us in, spend time with us and explore things and then say not for us. That for us is waste of public resource, we’re looking for an organisation with a commitment to see something through.”