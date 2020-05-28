HR director exits M&S

Marks & Spencer’s HR director Harriet Hounsell has left after less than eight months in the role.

Hounsell exited M&S earlier this month after the retailer carried out another corporate restructuring.



Her role was reportedly made redundant due to Rowe’s decision to devolve M&S’s HR responsibilities to its individual business units.

Hounsell first joined the high street street stalwart last October from food chain McDonald’s, where she was chief people officer, to help overhaul the company’s internal work culture.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Over the last 18 months we have been transforming our organisational design to a family of accountable businesses and earlier this month we announced changes to the leadership structure with the formation of a small executive board, led by Steve Rowe and consisting of the operating MDs together with Katie Bickerstaffe who has now started as chief strategy and Transformation Officer, and Eoin Tonge, CFO who is arriving in early June.

“With the renewal of the executive team now complete – the changes will allow us to operate at pace, with faster decision making and a lean corporate support centre – with accountability for HR embedded into the main business units. As a result, Harriet Hounsell has left the business and we thank her for her contribution.”