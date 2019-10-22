Hudson's Bay to go private

Hudson’s Bay Company, the Canadian department store firm that also owns Saks Fifth Avenue, has agreed to a buyout deal that will take the business private.
A consortium of investors led by executive chairman Richard Baker has offered to buy the 43% of the business it does not already own, the Financial Times reports. The deal values the retailer’s equity at C$1.9bn (£1.1bn).
Hudson’s Bay Company has been undertaking a major reorganisation to help it weather the difficult retail landscape, including laying off 2,000 jobs in 2017.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.