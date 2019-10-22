Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Hudson's Bay to go private

22 October 2019By

Full screenhudson's bay company

Hudson’s Bay Company, the Canadian department store firm that also owns Saks Fifth Avenue, has agreed to a buyout deal that will take the business private.

A consortium of investors led by executive chairman Richard Baker has offered to buy the 43% of the business it does not already own, the Financial Times reports. The deal values the retailer’s equity at C$1.9bn (£1.1bn).

Hudson’s Bay Company has been undertaking a major reorganisation to help it weather the difficult retail landscape, including laying off 2,000 jobs in 2017.

