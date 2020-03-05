Hugo Boss appoints new COO

From 16 March, he will be responsible for the portfolio’s global product development and sourcing, own manufacturing, operations, as well as sustainability and quality management.

Schäfer joined Adidas as senior vice-president in 2008. In 2015 he became a member of the managing board and chief operating officer at the Tom Tailor Group, where he was responsible for sourcing, logistics and IT.

In 2016, he was appointed chief executive officer of the German clothing brand, where he remained until March this year.

“We are delighted to have attracted a proven expert such as Heiko Schäfer for our managing board,” Michel Perraudin, chairman of the Hugo Boss AG supervisory board said. “Together with the remaining members of our managing board team, he will be engaged in successfully securing our strategic priorities. Given his many years of experience and outstanding expertise, I feel sure, above all, that Heiko Schäfer will meaningfully expedite the digital transformation of our global procurement and production processes.”

Mark Langer, chair of the Hugo Boss AG managing board, commented: “This addition to our board will strengthen the crucial area of procurement and production for Hugo Boss. The continuing optimization of these complex processes will be central to helping us achieve our growth targets and increase our profitability.”