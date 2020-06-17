Hugo Boss lines up ex-Tommy Hilfiger boss as CEO

Hugo Boss has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its new chief executive.

Grieder will join the German fashion house on 1 June 2021 for a period of five years.

He replaces current CEO Mark Langer, who will leave the business on 30 September. Chief financial officer Yves Müller will serve as the managing board’s spokesman in the interim period.

Grieder was chief executive of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe from July 2014 to June 2020.

He joined Tommy Hilfiger Europe in 1997 as an independent sales agent, and was made chief executive of the European business in 2008.

Hermann Waldemer, chairman of the Hugo Boss supervisory board said: “Daniel was our top choice for the position. His international expertise, charismatic personality and extensive global experience in brand management, product, distribution, marketing, and digitalization make him the ideal candidate. He possesses all the qualities required to steer Hugo Boss back to sales and profit growth, and to increase the desirability of our brands for end-consumers.”