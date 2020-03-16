Hugo Boss's new supervisory board chairman

Hermann Waldemer, member of Hugo Boss supervisory board since 2015, is to be elected as chairman of the company’s supervisory board on 7 May.
Waldemer, the former chief financial officer of cigarette company Philip Morris International, will be elected at the next 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.
“Hermann Waldemer is an internationally renowned manager with a wide range of experience in the consumer goods and automotive industry,” said Michel Perraudin, chairman of the supervisory board, who, for “age reasons”, will leave the supervisory board at the meeting. He knows the company well from his current work on the supervisory board and has supported its development very actively and constructively
