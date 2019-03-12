Hunter appoints new CFO

Wellington boot and outerwear brand Hunter has appointed Mark Reed as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Hunter’s former CFO, Benedict Smith, left for a new challenge in August 2018. Reed joins Hunter from accessories brand Anya Hindmarch, where he has served as CFO since 2017. Before that, he was finance director at menswear business Hackett for more than thirteen years.

Hunter appointmented Lizzie Samuels as merchandising director and Roope Karmavuo as commercial director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) last year.

Vincent Wauters, chief executive, said: “2018 represented an important milestone in the execution of our plans. We are showing continued growth across all regions, channels and key product categories, and I look forward to working with Mark as we oversee the long-term prosperity of the brand.”