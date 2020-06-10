Hunter CEO exits amid restructuring

Wellington boot brand Hunter has announced that, by mutual agreement, Vincent Wauters will be standing down from his role as chief executive on 31 July to pursue new opportunities.

Wauters joined Hunter in 2016 from Canadian premium outdoor brand Arc’teryx, where he was president.

Paolo Porta will assume Wauters’ responsibilities as interim chief executive, while a search for a new full-time CEO is underway. Porta joins from Jimmy Choo, where he was senior vice president of merchandising and licensing.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lawley commenced his role as executive chairman on 8 June. Lawley and Porta will oversee the launch of the business strategic review.

Lawley has been acting as chief restructuring officer to support the business in its refinancing. The brand announced earlier this month that it has secured a fresh £16.5m cash injection to support future growth and help see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter will now begin a strategic review of the business to best position it for long term sustainable and profitable growth. The review will cover all aspects of the business.

Wuaters said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to lead Hunter over the last four years and, together we achieved so much. I would like to thank the fantastic team for their dedication in making all this possible. There are few brands like Hunter in the world and I will continue to watch the business closely as it continues its growth in the years to come.”

Porta commented: “Vincent has achieved incredible success during his time at Hunter, transforming the company into the global business it is today. On behalf of the whole company, I would like to thank him for being such an inspiration and we wish him great success in his new endeavours. With our recently strengthened balance sheet and support of our shareholders, the board and senior leadership team look forward to driving Hunter’s successful multi-geography, multi-channel offering forward.”