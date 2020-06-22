Hunter creative director steps down

Hunter creative director Alasdhair Willis is standing down from his role on 31 July.

Willis will focus on his board roles, as well as developing new opportunities. This includes taking a position as a senior adviser to Atypical Partner, the umbrella company controlling Pall Mall Legacy, Hunter’s new majority shareholder.

Willis joined Hunter as creative director in 2013. During his tenure, he introduced a several strategic collaborations, including with Stella McCartney, Dover Street Market, US retail giant Target, Peppa Pig and Disney.

Hunter announced earlier this month that, by mutual agreement, Vincent Wauters will be standing down from his role as chief executive on 31 July.

The brand has secured a fresh £16.5m cash injection to support future growth and help see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter will now begin a strategic review of the business to best position it for “long-term sustainable and profitable growth”. The review will cover all aspects of the business.

Mauro Morretti, founder of Atypical Partner, said: “Alasdhair brought incredible creative flair and drive to Hunter, its products and the unique collaborations he has been able to bring to life.

“All of us will remember for a long time the Wellington boot hot air balloon travelling around the globe. We are very fortunate to have him support Atypical and look forward to putting his gifted mind to new opportunities across our portfolio as a senior adviser.”

Willis said: “I feel truly grateful that I have had the opportunity to work with this unique brand, and even more fortunate that I was able to create a new and successful chapter in its history. I am very thankful to the whole team at Hunter for playing their part in this amazing journey and wish them, and the brand, every success in the future.”