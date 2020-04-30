Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

I Saw It First launches Captain Tom Moore T-shirts

30 April 2020By

Full screenCaptain tom moore

Fast fashion etailer I Saw it First has today launched three exclusive T-shirts in honour of Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday, with 100% of profits going to the NHS.

“We walk with Tom” I Saw It First T-shirt

The collection will be available online from today on the etailer’s website and “aims to raise money for the NHS as well as awareness of the amazing strength and determination Captain Tom has shown during his fundraising”.

Moore is a former British Army officer known for his efforts to raise money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during Covid-19 pandemic.

He has so far raised more than £28m for the NHS. 

Since the lockdown, I Saw it First has: donated more than 30,000 bottles of water and hundreds of boxes of food supplies and toiletries to Royal Children’s Hospital Manchester and Nightingale in London; donated thousands of hand sanitisers and surgical masks to other hospitals around the UK; and launched a blue category on their website in support of the #ClapForCarers campaign where all profits are being donated.  

Drapers’ coronavirus update

We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.

As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.

Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.