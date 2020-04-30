I Saw It First launches Captain Tom Moore T-shirts

Fast fashion etailer I Saw it First has today launched three exclusive T-shirts in honour of Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday, with 100% of profits going to the NHS.

“We walk with Tom” I Saw It First T-shirt

The collection will be available online from today on the etailer’s website and “aims to raise money for the NHS as well as awareness of the amazing strength and determination Captain Tom has shown during his fundraising”.

Moore is a former British Army officer known for his efforts to raise money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during Covid-19 pandemic.

He has so far raised more than £28m for the NHS.

Since the lockdown, I Saw it First has: donated more than 30,000 bottles of water and hundreds of boxes of food supplies and toiletries to Royal Children’s Hospital Manchester and Nightingale in London; donated thousands of hand sanitisers and surgical masks to other hospitals around the UK; and launched a blue category on their website in support of the #ClapForCarers campaign where all profits are being donated.