I Saw It First launches click and collect

Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First has launched a click and collect service to coincide with its sponsorship of ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Viewers are able to shop contestants’ looks directly through the programme’s app, which features every product worn from I Saw It First throughout the show.

Since the programme first aired, the etailer has partnered with click-and-collect service CollectPlus. It costs £2.99 for delivery within two working days.

Customers can now pick up their purchases from 7,000 click-and-collect points across the UK.

The service will continue once the current season of Love Island finishes airing.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, chief technology officer at I Saw It First, said: “As a brand, we are passionate about the service we provide to all our customers across the full cycle. At every step of the way, we strive to make it the best possible experience for each and every customer.

“Providing a choice of reliable, convenient and affordable delivery options is essential. Increasingly, customers want the ability to order and have their parcel delivered to a convenient location so they can collect their delivery at a time and place that suits them. We are delighted to be partnering with CollectPlus to offer this robust and proven click-and-collect service. They share our passion for amazing customer service and together we will continue to raise the bar to ensure we provide all our customers with a truly great experience.”

CollectPlus is the sister company of UK independent parcel carrier Yodel.