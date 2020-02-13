Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First is launching wholesale next month, having appointed Just a Group as its global agent.

The agency will work with the online retailer’s team in Manchester to target key global retailers including Asos, Zalando, Next and Very.

Wholesale prices for spring 20 will range from £2.25 to £12 for spring 20. Product will be available for delivery in April and there will be monthly drops from June as well as weekly repeat opportunities.

Juls Dawson, managing director of Just a Group, said: “This is an exciting chapter for Just as we have been looking for the right retail brand to represent for some time now. I Saw it First, with its rapid growth and impressive rate of customer acquisition, along with its very strong marketing campaigns, including Love Island, made it the perfect opportunity for both parties.”

I Saw It First has been the official sponsor of ITV2 reality show Love Island since 2019. As a result of the collaboration in last season’s summer series the Manchester-based etailer had a 67% increase in sales month on month. The brand had a 254% increase in Instagram followers after the first episode and Twitter followers increased 61%.

The etailer launched a click-and-collect service in June last year, which allows customers to pick up their purchases from 7,000 click-and-collect points across the UK.