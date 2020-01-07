Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

I Saw It First partners with Love Island

7 January 2020By

Full screenLove Island Winner 2019 Amber Gill

Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First is sponsoring ITV2 reality show Love Island for the second time, returning for the new winter edition.

In last season’s summer series of the reality show, the Manchester-based etailer had a 67% increase in sales month on month following its collaboration. The brand had a 254% increase in Instagram followers after the first episode and Twitter followers increased 61%.

As part of last year’s deal the retailer dressed the female contestants during the programme and their outfits were featured on the Love Island app. However, details of the latest sponsorship deal are yet to be disclosed. 

In 2018 Missguided sponsored the summer reality show and recorded a 40% jump in sales when the programme aired. 

