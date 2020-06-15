In pictures: Primark’s socially distanced stores

Primark has released images of its socially distanced Westfield London store so that its customers ”know what to expect and what measures are in place” when its 153 stores across England reopen today.

The retailer said it is closely following all government safety advice and applying experience gained from its store openings across Europe. It is putting ”rigorous health and safety measures” in place in all stores, including a strict social-distancing protocol, personal protection for employees and customers, and increased in-store cleaning.

Primark Westfield social distancing measures

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back on 15 June and able to provide them with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

“While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual. We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

