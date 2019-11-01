In-store fashion sales reach six-month low

In-store like-for-like fashion sales plummeted to their worst result since May last week, falling by 7.4%.
Total fashion sales, meanwhile, were down by 1.6% following a three-week run of positive like-for-likes for the sector.
Across all categories, total like-for-like sales dropped 2.5%. In-store sales were down 6.4% while non-store sales jumped 11.5%.
The latest BDO high street sales tracker also reported a 5.3% decline in footfall.
