In-store fashion sales reach six-month low

In-store like-for-like fashion sales plummeted to their worst result since May last week, falling by 7.4%.

Total fashion sales, meanwhile, were down by 1.6% following a three-week run of positive like-for-likes for the sector.

Across all categories, total like-for-like sales dropped 2.5%. In-store sales were down 6.4% while non-store sales jumped 11.5%.

The latest BDO high street sales tracker also reported a 5.3% decline in footfall.