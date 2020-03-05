Income and profits fall for Capital and Regional

Shopping centre owners Capital and Regional have announced a drop in net rental income and profits for the year to 31 December 2019, as it battles a market chief executive Lawrence Hutchings described as: “not without it’s challenges.”

Net rental income fell 5% to £49.3m and adjusted profits were down 10.2% to £24.7m. However, during the course of the year, the group made 66 new lettings or renewals and saw its occupancy rate edge up by 0.2% to 97.2%.

Capital and Regional owns shopping centres in Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green.

Commenting on the results, Hutchings flagged that the business was tackling current retail headwinds by branching out from a pure retail focus: finding value in “alternative uses and residential opportunities”.

He said: “I remain confident that our focus on needs based, non-discretionary merchandise and the urban bias of our real estate, with its close proximity to people and transport nodes provide an attractive opportunity for us to create additional value through mixed use development, working alongside experienced partners. This ensures we are well positioned as a business to evolve, adapt and grow in tune with the rapidly evolving retail landscape.”