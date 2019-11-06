Indie Brook Taverner expands in Yorkshire

Menswear independent Brook Taverner is opening its second Yorkshire-based store this Saturday, just four months after it made its debut in the county.

Located on High Street in Northallerton, the shop will offer men’s casual, formal and occasionwear.

It opened its first Yorkshire shop in Beverley, in June, and has another three stores in Scotland, in Perth, Inverness and Ballater.

Managing director Jason Scott commented: “[Brook Taverner] opened our first Yorkshire store in Beverley in June and we have been delighted with the response.

“Northallerton was at the top of our list for a number of years. Therefore, when a suitable store became available, it was an easy decision to open our second store [there].”