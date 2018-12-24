Indie Christmas window winner revealed

The winner of this year’s Christmas window display from independent retailers is premium retailer Young Ideas’ Derby store.
Special mention goes to Chelsea boutique Blaiz’s white winter wonderland and Liverpool’s That’s Entertainment dance shop’s imaginative use of ballet shoes and fairy lights.
Young Ideas, which also has stores in Ashbourne and Lichfield, impressed with its vibrant giant nutcrackers, one of which is clutching a sprawling list of people to buy gifts for. Sprigs of festive holly also bring a touch of Christmas cheer to the retailer’s windows.
