Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Indie Christmas window winner revealed

24 December 2018 By

Young ideas derby window final 1

1/3

Hide caption

  • Young ideas derby window final 1
  • Young ideas derby window final 3jpg
  • Young ideas derby window final 2

The winner of this year’s Christmas window display from independent retailers is premium retailer Young Ideas’ Derby store.

Special mention goes to Chelsea boutique Blaiz’s white winter wonderland and Liverpool’s That’s Entertainment dance shop’s imaginative use of ballet shoes and fairy lights.

Young Ideas, which also has stores in Ashbourne and Lichfield, impressed with its vibrant giant nutcrackers, one of which is clutching a sprawling list of people to buy gifts for. Sprigs of festive holly also bring a touch of Christmas cheer to the retailer’s windows.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.