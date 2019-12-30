Indie Christmas Windows Winner revealed

We are delighted to announce this year’s Drapers’ Independents Christmas Windows Winner: independent department store McElhinneys in Ballybofey, County Donegal.

McElhinney’s impressed with its “Jingle Jungle” theme, which championed the importance of preserving the natural habitats of animals around the world.

The window display brought a Christmas twist to tropical wildlife with more than 10,000 lights and 80 garlands. Customers could spot monkeys, gorillas and orangutans among the animals celebrating Christmas surrounded by a grand waterfall as rainforest sounds filled the street.

Highly commended goes to Middlesbrough’s Pysche, whose display aimed to highlight the “darker side” of seasonal shopping. The window was designed in conjunction with Teesside University to draw attention to the amount of waste generated by the Christmas shopping rush and the need to recycle.

Congratulations to both!

