Inditex reports first quarter loss

Spanish giant Inditex has reported a loss of €409m (£363m) between 1 February and 30 April 2020, as up to 88% of its bricks-and-mortar store estate was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales at Inditex dropped by 44% to €3.3bn during the period. Second quarter sales have recovered “gradually.” Markets including China, South Korea and Germany have been the top performers.

As of 8 June, 5,743 stores of Inditex’s 7,412 were open, across 72 markets.

Chairman Pablo Isla has also unveiled his plans for the next two years for the Inditex Group, which includes investing €1bn in bolstering the retailer’s online business and a further €1.7bn in upgrading its integrated store platform.

By 2022, online sales are expected to account for over a quarter of Inditex’s total sales, compared to 14% in 2019.

Inditex said it intends for each store to act as “a fashion distribution hub in the heart of the most strategic shopping districts of the world’s leading cities.”

Examples of its digital investments include new 64,000 ft studios for flagship brand Zara in Spain’s Arteixo. Inditex will also increase the online customer service teams.

The implementation of an RFID system, which enables garment tracking and integrated inventory management, will be fully deployed across all Inditex brands by the end of 2020.

Inditex will also continue with its existing strategy of absorbing smaller stores and opening larger shops that are integrated with the online arm of the business.

Inditex plans to have a total network of between 6,700 and 6,900 stores, from 7,412 today, which will involve opening 450 new stores fitted with all the latest sales integration technology and absorbing between 1,000 and 1,200 smaller-sized stores.

Each Inditex store will use less and renewable energy, eliminate single-use plastic, recycle all materials and foster the reuse of all garments.