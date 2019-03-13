Inditex sales hit all time high

Full-year net sales at Inditex increased 3% year on year to hit an all time high of €26.1bn (£18.6bn), driven by growth in all markets.

Like-for-like sales for the year to 31 January were up 4% on 2018 and were positive across all regions and brands.

Online sales were up 27% to €3.2bn (£2.8bn).

Gross profit increased by 4% to €14.8bn (£12.7bn) and gross margin improved by 39 basis points to 56.7%.

EBITDA was up 11% in local currencies to €5.4bn (£4.6bn). Net profit increased by 2% to €3.4bn (£2.9bn).

In current trading, in store sales increased by 7% from 1 February to 9 March and the retailer estimates like for-like sales growth of 4%-6% for the full year 2019.

The chairman and CEO of Inditex, Pablo Isla, said: “Our investments in both logistics and stores in order to leverage the integrated platform, as well as our continued focus on prime locations, has enabled Inditex to offer customers a consistent and appealing proposition globally, across all our brands and channels”.