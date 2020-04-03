Industry welcomes new coronavirus aid

The fashion retail industry has welcomed chancellor Rishi Sunak’s changes to government assistance measures, following criticism of the initial plans.

Under the new changes, emergency support loans will be made easier to apply for and receive. The government said that more than 130,000 applications had already been received, but only 1,000 had so far been paid out.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “We welcome the chancellor’s announcement today, as it appears to address some of the concerns we have raised about the government’s coronavirus finance support package.

“We need to see the details of the new Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme soon, as quick and easy access to funds will be vital for many retail businesses that have been forced to cease trading, or seen trading significantly curtailed as part of the response to the crisis.

“Otherwise we risk losing many otherwise viable businesses and the jobs that they provide for hundreds of thousands of people across the UK.”

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of the British Independent Retailers Association, said: “We welcome the government’s renewed efforts to make the pledged bank loans more accessible for small independent retailers when they need them most.

“I hope we now see the cash fast-tracked to the retailers, and a significant increase in the number of accepted – and actioned – applications.”

Previously, small businesses applying for the emergency government loans would only qualify if they had been refused a commercial loan. This restriction has now been lifted so all businesses can apply for government loans.

For larger businesses with revenue of between £45m and £500m, there will be an offer of a government-backed loan of up to £25m.

Additionally, banks will be banned from asking company owners to guarantee loans with their own savings or property when borrowing up to £250,000.