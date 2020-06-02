Industry welcomes part-time furlough options

Fashion bosses have welcomed the option to ease staff back to work part time under the extended Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), as they manage a phased return of store operations.

From 1 July employers will be able to return furloughed workers on a part-time or reduced-hours basis, while still claiming from the CJRS for the hours the employee isn’t working.

“The ability to bring people back to the workplace as we hope business picks up is the best way to save jobs and prevent retailers from making redundancies,” said Laura Tenison, chief executive of maternity and kidswear retailer Jojo Maman Bébé.

Another brand owner agreed: “Introducing the part-time furlough is a great idea as retailers will need the flexibility as they test the waters after reopening.”

The government has also announced that from 1 August employers using the scheme will be required to make contributions. Initially, this will be the payment of national insurance and employer pensions for those on furlough.

From 1 September employers will then be asked to contribute 10% of workers’ salaries, rising to 20% on 1 October. The scheme will finish at the end of October.

“Asking for a contribution is not unreasonable,” said Fergus Patterson, Gant’s managing director for northern Europe. “Whilst the full 80% contribution is welcome, there does come a point where that level of cost to the exchequer is unsustainable.”

Patterson also welcomed the flexibility the scheme gives retailers, which he argued will assist Gant’s approach to reopening. The brand will open as many stores as possible on 15 June

He told Drapers: “The changes to the CJRS mean we can phase the return of staff and gradually ramp up [the number of employees instore] once consumers become more confident and return to the high street in higher numbers. The critical thing is that in order to get consumers back into stores [assuming safety measures are in place] that as many stores as possible are reopened on the 15th. Consumers will vote with their feet if shops remain closed.”

Another high street managing director agreed: “We have to be realistic and say it [the scheme] can’t last forever. The [phased approach] is pragmatic and you’ve got to look at the bigger picture. We are still businesses and haven’t been nationalised. It’s been a fantastic way of surviving from a retail point of view [while stores have been closed], but we know that it is unsustainable and want to be totally off it.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), echoed retailers’ views: “The government has listened to the industry by bringing forward the ability to furlough part-time workers from July as retailers manage their workforce in the phased return to operations.

“Retailers are working extremely hard to prepare shops for reopening and we welcome the furlough scheme extension which will continue to provide much-needed support.”