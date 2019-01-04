Inside Harrods' new menswear department

The new menswear area is home to 19 “superbrands”, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada. Burberry is set to follow next month, and Dior will open its first shop-in-shop designed by new artistic director Kim Jones in April.

Menswear has moved from Harrod’s ground floor, where it has spent the last 80 years, to the second floor. The refurbishment is the first phase of a £200m redevelopment of the Knightsbridge store, which is due to be completed in 2020.

The department has been designed by David Collins Studio. Parisian brand Berluti’s shop-in-shop is home to a bar, football table and virtual reality screens, while Louis Vuitton has a personal shopping suite that can be made private for customers.

“The boutiques are flagship store concepts, not department store concepts,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods. “When you enter the boutiques, you are totally immersed in the world of the brand – however as these are flagship concepts, it is amped up on a scale not seen in any retail environment. We’ve focused on furniture, not fixtures, to elevate the boutique experience to something that feels domestic with lounge chairs and side tables.”

Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, added: “Menswear has experienced a quiet revolution over the past few years in terms of innovation and customer demand. Menswear within Harrods has gone from strength to strength, and we want to match this growth with the investment in a truly unique destination.”

Profits and sales at Harrods jumped for the year to 3 February 2018, driven by growth in menswear, beauty and jewellery. Pre-tax profits rose 9% to £215.9m, and operating profit increased by 15.8% to £218.4m.