Instagram to allow customers to purchase from influencers

Instagram will begin trialling a function that allows shoppers to buy products directly from influencer’s posts from next week.

Creators on the social media platform will be able to tag the exact product they are wearing in posts. Currently, influencers are only able to tag brands in their posts and can add further detail in post captions.

Customers in the UK will be taken from Instagram to the brand’s website to complete their transaction; those in the US will be able to check out on Instagram.

Participating retailers include Adidas, Balmain, Burberry and Nike, as well as beauty brands MAC Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics and Huda Beauty.

Instagram will test the function with a small group of creators that includes social media stars Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as influencers Leesa Angelique, Aimee Song and Camila Coelho.

In March, Instagram introduced a new function that allows shoppers in the US to check out without leaving the app. Customers can view a product on a brand’s shopping post and tap it to proceed to payment.