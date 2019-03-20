Instagram trials shop in-app feature

Instagram is trialling a “checkout” feature with select retailers in the US, that allows shoppers to buy products without leaving the app for the first time.
The social media platform said the program is still in testing phase and is being trialled with Nike, H&M, Adidas, Kylie Cosmetics and Zara.
The shopping and checkout function will appear in unpaid posts and stories but not ads.
Instagram launched its first shopping function in 2016, when it introduced a shop button which linked to the retailer’s website.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.