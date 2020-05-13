Intu completes Spanish shopping centre sale

Shopping centre owner Intu has now completed the sale of the largest shopping centre in Spain to Spanish investment group Generali Shopping Centre Fund for €475.3m (£405m).

Intu Puerto Venecia is in Zaragoza, north-east Spain, and has an annual footfall of 19 million. Intu will bank €237.7m (£203m), and the rest of the sale’s value will go to co-owner the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The transaction is part of Intu’s strategy to fix its balance sheet. Intu will use the net proceeds to repay debt, with the transaction reducing loan to value by around 1%.

Intu owns several shopping centres across the UK, including Lakeside in Thurrock and Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

Matthew Roberts, chief executive of Intu, commented: “We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction, which is another important step in our ultimate strategic objective to fix the balance sheet over the medium term.”