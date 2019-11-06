Intu issues income warning

Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it expects full-year like-for-like net rental income for the three months to 30 September to be down 9% year on year, blaming company voluntary arrangements at Arcadia Group and Monsoon for “more than half” of the reduction.
It follows a difficult third quarter for the property owner, which said it continued to face “challenging” market conditions and that “CVAs were slightly worse than expected”.
CEO Matthew Roberts added: “We continue to consider all options to put us in the best position to deal with both our short- and medium-term liquidity requirements, as we approach our next material debt maturity in early 2021.
”These options include disposing of assets … through to raising equity, which is also likely to form part of the solution.”
Letting activity was “slower than forecast and at a lower level than 2018” during the period. Intu agreed 46 long-term leases worth £5m of annual rent, compared with 84 leases worth £15m the year before. It blamed CVAs, and political and economic uncertainty for causing customers to delay lettings.
Footfall to its shopping centres was up by 1.2% year on year in the period, but its occupancy rate fell from 97% to 95.1%.
Year-to-date UK footfall was up by 0.4% following extensions at both Intu Watford and Intu Lakeside.
Intu reduced its net external debt by £210m after “part disposal” of Intu Derby, with a loan to value of 57.7%.
Intu listed quarter highlights as settling 34 rent reviews and “key” lettings from Harrods’s standalone beauty store, H Beauty at Lakeside, and Zara at St David’s in Cardiff.
Looking ahead, Intu will continue to focus on “fixing” the balance sheet and to “reshape [its] business and address the challenges [it] faces”.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.