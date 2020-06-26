Intu 'likely' to appoint administrator

UK shopping centre owner Intu Properties has said it is “likely” to appoint administrators after negotiations with its lenders stalled ahead of debt covenant deadlines.

The owner of Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester and Intu Metrocentre in Gateshead had been seeking standstill agreements on loan payments due today. If successful, this would mean its lenders would agree not to take action to collect payments owed in respect of its revolving credit facility.

However, the landlord said: ”insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved on such terms”.

KPMG is expected to be appointed as administrator.

At this week’s rent quarter day early figures show that UK retailers paid just 13.8% of their rent. Intu has predicted a £180m fall in its rental income for 2020.