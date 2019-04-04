Intu names new chief

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed Matthew Roberts as its new chief executive.

Roberts, who is currently the property company’s chief financial officer, will replace incumbent David Fischel when he stands down from the board at the end of this month.

Intu said Roberts was “well placed” to deliver its strategy, including reducing debt and delivering strong centre performance, thanks to his real estate and retail experience.

Roberts has been chief financial officer of Intu since 2010, and previously held the same position at bingo and casino company Gala Coral. His career has also included senior roles at Debenhams, Topshop and Burton.

John Strachan, chairman of Intu, said: “Matthew has been an exceptional CFO at Intu. This, combined with his extensive and relevant experience, including his proven expertise in leading strategic transformation projects, means he is absolutely the right person to lead this business going forward.”

The process to find a new chief financial officer is under way.