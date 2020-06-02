Intu predicts £180m fall in rental income in 2020

Intu Properties has said it expects the amount it collects from rents and service charges to plummet £181.6m this year.

The owner of Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester and Intu Metrocentre in Gateshead predicts rents and service charges collected to total £310m for the year to December 31. This is compared with the £491.6m collected in the same period last year.

The downturn is partly a result of the coronavirus crisis, as most tenants haave been forced to close stores during lockdown and requesting rental discounts, deferrals or holidays.

However, the landlord was struggling before the crisis and reported a £2bn loss for the year to 31 December 2019.

It warned last month that it is likely to breach its debt commitments on 26 June. The deadline comes two days after June quarter when many retailers are expected to ask landlords for further deferrals across their portfolios.

Intu is seeking standstill agreements under which its lenders would agree not to take action to collect the debts owed in respect of its revolving credit facility. This would mean it could avoid breaching covenants on loans until December 2021.

With stores due to reopen from 15 June, the shopping centre owner has outlined how it will safely support the gradual reopening of non-essential retail stores at its 14 UK shopping centres.

The plans include placing limits on the number of people and cars allowed into each centre at a time, with some parking bays closed, and a raft of other measures including one-way systems, floor stickers and staff training to ensure visitors stay socially distanced.