Intu puts administrators on standby

Shopping centre owner Intu has put KPMG on standby to handle a potential administration if talks with its lenders fail.

Intu, which owns centres including Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Metrocentre in Gateshead, continues to seek an 18-month standstill agreement under which its lenders would agree not to take action to collect the debts owed in respect of its revolving credit facility.

This would mean it could postpone breaching its June debt covenants until December 2021.

It is understood that the business has appointed KMPG to prepare for a possible administration as part of its contingency planning.

However, a source close to the situation said Intu’s lenders are unlikely to force the business into insolvency during the current crisis as it would be difficult to secure alternate asset managers.

Intu owns 17 UK shopping centres and employs nearly 3,000 people directly. A further 102,000 people work in its centres.

Intu has said it expects the amount it collects from rents and service charges to plummet £181.6m this year. This would amount to a total of £310m for the year to December 31, compared with the £491.6m collected in the same period last year.