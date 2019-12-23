Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Intu sells Spanish shopping centre

23 December 2019By

Full screenintu puerto venecia

Shopping centre owner Intu has offloaded the largest shopping centre in Spain to Spanish investment group Generali Shopping Centre Fund for €475.3m (£405m). 

Intu Puerto Venecia is in Zaragoza, north-east Spain, and has an annual footfall of 19 million. Intu will bank €237.7m (£203m), and the rest of the sale’s value will go to co-owner the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The transaction is part of Intu’s strategy to fix its balance sheet. Intu will use the net proceeds to repay debt, with the transaction reducing loan to value by around 1%.

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain completion conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to complete in early 2020.

Intu owns several shopping centres across the UK, including Lakeside in Thurrock and Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

Matthew Roberts, chief executive of Intu, commented: “We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction and, as previously discussed, are at advanced stages of negotiations on the disposal of Intu Asturias in northern Spain.

“As we announced at the interim results in July, our number one priority is fixing the balance sheet which includes creating liquidity through disposals. This transaction, which along with the part-disposal of Intu Derby and other sundry asset sales in 2019 brings the year-to-date disposals total to £479m.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • intu trafford centre dome

    Buyers circle Intu

    9 September 2019

    Intu Properties, the embattled owner of locations such as Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Intu Lakeside in Essex, is reportedly exploring a buyout deal after a challenging period for its shopping centre portfolio.

  • Westfield

    Westfield crowned UK’s best shopping centre for second consecutive year

    19 December 2019

    Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City have been named the best shopping centres in the UK for the second year running, scooping first and second place respectively.

  • 3085904 intu potteries

    Intu issues income warning

    6 November 2019

    Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it expects full-year like-for-like net rental income for the three months to 30 September to be down 9% year on year, blaming company voluntary arrangements at Arcadia Group and Monsoon for “more than half” of the reduction.

  • barton square courtyard view

    Intu calls in advisers

    29 November 2019

    Shopping centre owner Intu is reported to have drafted in advisers to work on a balance-sheet restructuring. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.