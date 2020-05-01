Intu to take 'robust action' for outstanding rent

Shopping centre owner Intu has warned it is prepared to take “robust action” to enforce the terms of its leases, after it accused some retailers of not engaging to find a consensual solution amid the fallout of Covid-19.

It comes as the landlord has agreed waivers on its revolving credit facility until 26 June 2020.

Intu has also reached an agreement on interest rate swaps which had a mandatory break at the end of April. The amounts due on the close of these swaps is now to be paid on the 26 June 2020 or a later date if agreed.

The landlord has continued to collect rent and has now received 40% of the rent and service charges for the first quarter and is in “advanced discussions” with customers over 28% of rent due.

However, the centre owner said: “There are a very small number of cases where customers are not currently engaging with us to find a consensual solution – these are large, well-capitalised brands who have the ability to pay but have chosen not to. In these instances, we are prepared to take more robust action to enforce the legally binding terms of those leases.”

It follows the news that law firm Clifford Chance and investment bank Moelis & Company have been appointed to advise bondholders of £1.3bn of debt secured against some of Intu’s centres.

On the waivers, Intu said: “We believe that these actions are another step forward that will allow us to extend our engagement to key stakeholders of the group at the asset level as we explore all options, including potentially seeking standstills to overcome the current market dislocations. This forms part of our ultimate strategic objective to fix the balance sheet over the medium term”

The business had previously warned it may need to seek waivers amid the ongoing disruption from coronavirus.

Our centres continue to operate on a semi-closed basis with only essential stores remaining open. We have furloughed around 60% of staff in the centres and around 20% at our head office. In addition, the board have agreed to a 20% salary reduction for the next three months and centrally, we have identified around £3m of cost savings in the short-term. To support our customers, we have continued to reduce service charge costs and are passing these savings on to them.”

Intu Properties has appointed David Hargrave as chief restructuring officer. He has 20 years’ experience in restructuring with PwC and EY, and specialises in business turnarounds.

He has also been appointed to the board as non-executive director.